'Experience that German twist'; Exploring Quarry Hofbrau's revamped menu | Neighborhood Eats

We visited the Hofbrau after seeing positive reviews on their revamped menu. But, we also wanted to uncover its unique history.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio staple has been around for more than a decade. And they say they're one of the most authentic beer gardens in San Antonio.

"This is one of the few small businesses, locally owned, still running out here in this area," said Quarry Hofbrau General Manager Ashley Willis.

We visited the Hofbrau after seeing positive reviews on their revamped menu. But, we also wanted to uncover its unique history.

The building belonged to Alamo Cement Company for more than 55 years. But in 2010, it became a restaurant.

"We have 26 beers on tap. It's just a great place to come celebrate, grab a Dos-a-rita and enjoy yourself," said Willis. They told us they were the first to introduce the iconic drink. It's a Dos Equis inside a margarita.

"There's just so much more personality in a small business," said Willis. "There's much more room for individuality and creativity."

But their food has a twist

The jager schnitzel

"It's hand-cut, butterflied, pounded out and then breaded in-house. It's crisped and served with a brown mushroom gravy," said Willis.

The brisket grilled cheese

"House-made brisket, melted cheese, pico de gallo and house-made fries," said Willis.

Bavarian pretzel

Pairing it with the cheese dip gives it that extra kick.

"Experience that German twist, the German fare, that you can't get everywhere else," said Willis.

Click here to check out the Hofbrau's full menu, hours and more.

Do you have a restaurant or food truck you want Lexi to visit? Send an email to eats@kens5.com with all the details. You can also contact her through social media: