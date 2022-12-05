'They just come back for more'; Old Fashioned Sticky Buns making waves in San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats

They are constantly making cinnamon rolls to keep up with the demand. Sometimes, for a line out the door.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A new cinnamon roll and sticky bun business ironically opened on National Sticky Bun Day, and business has been booming since.

"We take pride in what we do, and we want to give something unique, and something that you can't really go anywhere else and get," said owner Bryan Goodrich.

On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside Old Fashioned Sticky Buns on 2317 Vance Jackson Road.

They are known for their sticky buns, of course, and their "build your own" cinnamon roll.

"Oddly enough, we thought more kids would be building their cinnamon rolls. But, we've actually had a bigger turnout with adults that come in and want to make their cinnamon rolls," said Goodrich. "But thus far, the sticky bun is our biggest seller. People get one taste of that maple pecan and they just come back for more."

His wife Rachel is from Kentucky. And sticky buns are pretty famous up there. So, now, they want to share their recipe with San Antonio, and Texas, overall.

"It's a little bit different than your regular cinnamon roll – a sticky bun is a maple glaze with pecans on it," said Goodrich.

But, if you prefer savory over sweet, they have family recipes like their potato soup. As we as the cinnamon roll breakfast sandwich.

"You can get bacon or sausage on it with egg and cheese, and it's on a cinnamon roll," said Goodrich.

They are constantly making cinnamon rolls to keep up with the demand. Sometimes, for a line out the door.

"We have them hot and fresh, and we don't like to have a bunch of them to sit and get cold," said Goodrich.

It's all to make the Alamo City and surrounding areas happy.

"When you embrace the community in San Antonio, it embraces you. And so that's what brought us to this location," said Goodrich.

Overall, Lexi Hazlett rates it a 10/10. You can visit Old Fashioned Stick Buns' website here for all their details, including store hours and full menu.

Do you have a restaurant or food truck you want Lexi to visit? Send an email to eats@kens5.com with all the details. You can also contact her through social media: