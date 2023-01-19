Inside a new Floresville restaurant serving juicy burgers, loaded pizzas and steaks | Neighborhood Eats

They're a small business making a big mark in the Lone Star State.

FLORESVILLE, Texas — If you travel southeast of San Antonio, you’re heading toward a booming town with good eats at a new restaurant.

It's called Old 181 Bar & Grill. They're located 1519 3rd Street in Floresville.

"For the growth here, I think we needed that [Old 181]. We have one other local restaurant that everybody loves to go to, but nothing is open after 9 p.m. here. So, this is just a great location for us and for the community," said owner and partner, Rose Cruz.

They're known for their scratch-made kitchen, with the most popular orders being their burgers and their pizza.

The Supreme Pizza

"We try to use very fresh ingredients. We use big bell peppers, mushrooms, sausage, salami, pepperoni, sometimes we use roast beef -- it's generally our meat lover's pizza," said cook Chris Messinger. "We always butter our crust real good with a nice garlic butter."

The Steakhouse Burger

"We use a special seasoning. We use a blend of Worcestershire and A.1. sauce, 7 to 8 ounces of beef, bell peppers, great big portabello is on top, two different types of cheeses with a pepper jack and a cheddar on top," said Messinger.

They also host steak nights on Tuesdays.

"We started putting the grills outside so we can do that hickory smoke taste, sometimes a little mesquite with it," said Messinger. "We pride ourselves in trying to use fresh ingredients."

They hope people dine in with their entire family to support something local.

"I'm just a family person. And everywhere we go, we're 13 plus in my family. And we always want to take all the kids. This is a place where you can do that," said Cruz. "The kids are more than welcome to come. Parents get to enjoy themselves and dance. It's just great to be able to, you know, provide that for our community."

"Since there's great ingredients in Texas, we hope the food will show that," said Messinger.