It took a long time to come up with the name for the Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café. But the owners immediately knew they wanted to make a culinary impact in Canyon Lake.

“The area needed something fresh and unique,” Rebecca Sanders said.

She is co-owner of the restaurant along with her sister Elsa DiMeo, Elsa’s husband Jerry and Susan Shrum. They opened Wildflour Artisan Artisan Bakery & Grill a year ago.

The concept is wild game meets bakery in a slightly artsy yet comfortable eating environment.

“Our name Wildfllour comes from---the wild of it is our wild game,” Sanders said. “And the flour part is, of course, the bakery.”

Chef Robert Hicks helps bring the game inspired menu to life for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (Friday and Saturday nights only).

He said it took months to develop a menu featuring elk, duck bacon, venison and more.

“I’ve done an elk burger,” He said. “So, now that Hatch season is in. I’ve done Hatch Chile meatloaf with elk.”

Sanders is the queen of sweets at the restaurant. She does everything from wedding cakes to pecan pie cheesecake. She’s even had a customer hand over fresh figs. They were quickly transformed into fig bars.

Neighborhood Eats was provided with a Canyon Lake sized taste test starting with the popular Hill Country Hash: Tenderloin, bell peppers and eggs with Hollandaise sauce over hash browns. Delicious!

Next up, the Hill Country Omelet with duck bacon, smoked venison sausage, tomatoes, onions, and smoked provolone cheese. Fantastic!

Just as tasty is the restaurant’s Smoked Egg Benedict with a fruit bowl. The same can be said for their highly stacked Turkey Club sandwich.

Neighborhood Eats was saying cheese for the Wildflour grilled cheese sandwich. It comes with three kinds of cheese, avocado, bacon, tomatoes, and pesto mayo on challah bread. Yes!

The dishes got better with the house-smoked BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans. ¡Qué Rico!

Hicks does a great job with their pumpkin seed crusted Chicken fried steak smothered in jalapeno gravy, mashed potatoes, and perfectly cooked Brussel sprouts.

Sanders’ carrot cake is a top seller. Neighborhood Eats found a slice of sweet heaven in her blueberry cheesecake. ¡Qué Rico!

The real chew: Canyon Lake isn’t right around the corner for most people. But for those who live and visit the area putting down roots at Wlidflour is a tasty thought. The menu items are pretty strong. The bakery is most assuredly delicious. Try it. You’ll like it.

Give Marvin your review of the Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Cafe.

