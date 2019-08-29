SAN ANTONIO — It seems every 15 years John Gladders goes through a life-changing shift. In 2003, his desire to shake things up produced a pizza restaurant and wine bistro called Trilogy Pizza.

"Trilogy is the story of pizza, right," Gladders said.

Trilogy Pizza serves three styles of pizza pie: California, New York and Chicago. Gladders wanted his neighborhood pizza joint to serve the product customers have passion for.

"I thought let's do something for everybody," He said.

The 55-year-old's first job was washing dishes in a kitchen. Now, he's whipping up the kind of pizza product people are talking about.

"It smells so good," Gladders said. "That's probably the number one thing I hear when people walk in the door."

The aroma floats across a comfortably casual spot at 19141 Stone Oak Parkway #113. He cooks in an open kitchen where the dough is made from scratch.

His California-style pizza comes on a gourmet wheat crust. The New York-style pizzas are made on top of a thin, crisp, and foldable crusts from high gluten flour. The Chicago deep dish is two inches thick.

The menu at Trilogy Pizza also boasts pasta, salad and dessert.

Neighborhood Eats was provided a taste test starting with an Old World pepperoni pizza on a New York-style crust: House made marinara sauce, pepperoni, garlic-infused olive oil, fresh mozzarella, oregano and basil. Magnificent!

The same, if not more, can be said for their Chicago deep dish offering. Neighborhood Eats was deeply delighted.

Trilogy's California pizza sample was an item called the Farmer's Market: Artichokes, zucchini, chicken, feta and mozzarella cheese. Good pizza for those who want a chunk of health on their pizza pie.

The Bolognese pasta was fantastic too.

The real chew: Trilogy Pizza is a wonderful pizza restaurant with options you can chew on. The atmosphere is great too. Gladders said customers come in from all over but the lion's share of his patrons live in the Stone Oak area. No one is a fan of the Stone Oak traffic, but this pizza is worth the drive.

Give Marvin your review of Trilogy Pizza. If you have a restaurant suggestion for him send him an email (Mhurst@kens5.com), tweet (@Mhurstkens5) and post it on his Facebook page. #KENS5EATS