Neighborhood Eats: The secret of Artemisia's

Getting a seat at St. Philips College's Artemisia's might be tough because of the food quality and low pricing. Customers can get a gourmet meal for only $9.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Getting a seat at St. Philips College's Artemisia's might be tough because of the food quality and low pricing. Customers can get a gourmet meal for only $9.

"I'm not trying to make profit," said Chef Patrick Costello. "I'm trying to educate a workforce."

Instructor and Chef Costello said Artemisia's is a student-run restaurant in the campus center at St. Philips College. In fact, three classes plan menus, cook, serve and operate the restaurant six days a week. The general public can eat lunch and dinner Tuesday through Friday by reservation only.

The pricing point and variety of dishes have made it a delicious secret at SPC. Groups that do know about the culinary gem have been known to book every seat in Artemisia's. The menu spans the globe. And, the meals are also sold to go when you can't get a seat in the student facility.

"We changed it to Artemisia's eight years ago," said Costello. "Originally it was called the Upper Deck Restaurant."

Costello, who teaches culinary arts at SPC, said the college wanted a name to freshen up the image of restaurant. They Googled Artemisia. The results were exactly what they were looking for. Not only was Artemisia the name of the college's beloved founder, it was also a plant used as an herb like tarragon.

"We are tying in our history and what we do here with the food by bringing the herb to it," said Costello.

The budding culinary artists stir up items like pepper steak with a cognac cream sauce, polenta, asparagus, red pepper puree and chocolate tarts.

Neighborhood Eats got to sample of the Moroccan orange and olive salad, Israeli couscous, duck breast garnished with mushrooms, vegetables and a caramel cake topped with whipped cream with a tilt of chocolate. Que Rico!

Here's a quick click to Artemisia's if you'd like to make a reservation.