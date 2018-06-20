SAN ANTONIO - 117 Matyear St is on San Antonio's west side.

Chef Nicola Blaque said the piece of real estate turns into Jamaica when she hits the lot.

"The structure. The open feel. We play music just like in Jamaica," Blaque said.

Blaque opened The Jerk Shack with her husband Cornelius Massey in May. She wanted to bring the flavor of her lineage to San Antonio.

"I really really wanted to showcase my culture," she said. "Things that are important to me."

The chef and her husband are U.S. Army veterans. Blaque said she was a lifelong cook who took her skills to the next level after convincing her husband to move to the Alamo City. Blaque went to the Culinary Institute of America.

She brings that culinary curve to Jamaican cuisine for The Jerk Shack.

"The sauce. The flavor is pretty authentic," She said. "I brine our pork and chicken overnight to infuse more flavor."

Their product is spicy but not savage. Blaque's food does not come with the traditional heat from scotch bonnet peppers found in Jamaican food. She uses habanero peppers instead. That's like having a safety net for your tongue because scotch bonnets are much hotter than habaneros.

The meat is sold by the pound until everything is sold out. Luckily, Neighborhood Eats was able to get a taste test before the product vanished.

Blaque provided a sampler that included jerk chicken and pork. Both are good to the bone. If you'd like to enhance the taste jerk barbecue, sweet tine and jerk sauce are available.

The jerk chicken tacos are fantastic. They come with cabbage, pineapple pico, and avocado crema.

Blaque's signature dish is their fried jerk chicken and macaroni. She opted to serve us a sleeper on the menu: Jerk shrimp and grits. The grilled shrimp floats in buttermilk grits and corn maque choux. This is a great eat!

Of course, customers can wash it all down with an array of authentic Jamaican drinks.

That's this week's edition of Neighborhood Eats.

