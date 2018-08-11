Neighborhood Eats came to New Braunfels to try a handful of local places and was not disappointed.

Los Gallos has a huge menu and large portions. The restaurant is known for its super tacos especially the carne guisada.

"It's a very small hole in the wall establishment," Travis Brown said.

According to Brown, the place was about to go out of business until his brother convinced his mother and father to buy it. It is the place where blue collar workers and high school students fill the tables to eat.

Los Gallos serves breakfast and lunch. By the end of November, they will start serving dinner with takeout Margaritas. Neighborhood Eats was provided with the Los Gallos super taco: Carne guisada with cheese. Fantastic!

2Tarts Bakery is cooking destiny for Ashley Landerman and April Weilbacher. They turned a catering business into a prosperous bakery. Landerman said they went from wedding and custom cakes to 2Tarts Bakery. A place where you can get baked heaven until 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. On weekends, the bakery is open until midnight.

"I always liked to have a really packed case where it's hard to make a decision when you're here kind of thing," Landerman said.

She made decision hard for Neighborhood Eats with a red velvet cake, homemade pop tarts and French macaroons. Landerman recommended the pumpkin pie tart with a gingerbread dough crust, vanilla whip cream, sprinkles of ginger and chocolate leaves. Delicious!

Muck & Fuss is the new kid on the restaurant block in New Braunfels. Terry and Celina Muckenfuss converted a building into a relaxed rustic eatery specializing in craft burgers and craft beer. They opened in October to a hungry crowd of customers who keep coming back.

"Very well thought out. Menu is phenomenal and everything," Jill Younts said.

Younts works for Muck & Fuss. As a former business owner, she said the attention to detail on the property is amazing. The grounds also connects to the Prince Solms hotel and one heck of a basement bar. The menu at Muck & Fuss also boasts crab cakes, loaded fries, 26 beers on tap and wine in can.

Neighborhood Eats sampled their popular diablo burger: A blackened patty, jalapeño bacon, a jalapeño cream cheese fritter, a fresh jalapeño and pickled red onions. Que Rico!

Sarah Lauther said her family always wanted to do something different. Her parents bought The Fork & Spoon five years ago. They turned the business into a German restaurant and bakery.

The Lauthers even brought multiple chefs from Germany to make sure their restaurant became the standard in cuisine from their homeland.

Customers love their Tour of Germany plate with beef goulash, jaeger sauce, brats, Nuremberg sausage, spatzle, red cabbage and jaeger schnitzel.

"If you want really good German food then this would be the place to be," Sarah Lauther said.

Patrons are obsessed with the Fork & Spoon's version of French Toast. It's made with freshly baked challah bread and a honey pecan butter. Que Rico!

At first glance Ohana Poke and Sushi Burrito is a chain but is not. Alvin Lin locally owns and operates the business. He assembles poke bowl and sushi burritos.

"You can make it however you like. Any vegetable that you like," Leon Xian said. "And the same with the protein."

Xian is Lin's nephew. He fits right in with the business' name 'Ohana' which means family. The business opened in July as a healthy option for New Braunfels.

Lin built a bowl for Neighborhood Eats: Salmon, with brown rice, spinach, carrots, corn, edamame, cabbage, pickled onions, broccoli, crab and seaweed salads, green onions, wonton crisps and a house dressing. Delicious!

The sushi burrito was good too.

