SAN ANTONIO — Margie Perez had a memorable lunch date at Apetitos Mexican Restaurant in 1990. It's unforgettable because by the end of the week she bought the place.

"The gentleman who owned it was a San Antonio Police officer," Perez said.

She said the place had become a work burden for the officer. 1615 Meadow Way used to be a Pizza Hut. It was converted into a Mexican restaurant.

Perez used her customer service background to elevate the business' potentially. Right off of 410 and Marbach Rd Apetitos' location was good.

"I knew what a fantastic job could be done," she said.

They've had the same cook for 27 years. Good cooking couldn't save the restaurant from a fire that shut it down in July 2012.

"We have the best customers in San Antonio," She said. " We decided to rebuild and carry on with our made from scratch food every day."

How did a Mexican restaurant scratch up on the title of the "Mexican House of Pancakes?"

Perez said IHOP opened down the street from Apetitos 12 years ago.

"I said IHOP doesn't have anything on us at all in the pancakes," she said. "We make our batter from scratch."

Perez started affectionately calling her place the Mexican House of Pancakes. Her batter held up on its end too.

Neighborhood Eats got a chance to sample the Apetitos pancakes in a huge test. The hotcakes came as a part of the Texas Two-step breakfast: Pancakes, sausage, bacon, potatoes, and huevos rancheros.

Overall, the breakfast is tasty. The pancakes are slightly amazing!

Next the Fajita enchilada plate with two cheese enchiladas, Fajita meat, beans, and cheese. Good eats!

A restaurant favorite on cold and rainy days is the caldo de res. It's a sizable bowl of chunky veggies with a large beef shank, rice, and lime. ¡Qué rico!

The caldo de pollo combo is also on the favored list with its chunks of chicken and a flauta on guac. Good eats!

Apetitos also provides more than food for their customers. Perez has been known to reward local students for attendance and academics. She's even let art students design menus.

