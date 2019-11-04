SAN ANTONIO — Flames is a true sister act. Yvonne and Patricia Matthews are the sisters. Their act is to make a family friendly sports bar ‘the’ spot to have a food experience.

“It’s just a great atmosphere,” Patricia said. “We have so much fun.”

The restaurant is located at 3131 Nacogdoches Rd. It used to be a gourmet taco eatery. The concept did not work out for the previous owner. He created Flames—a restaurant that offers meat cooked over open flames.

“The idea behind flames is the fact that we char grill,” Matthews said. “So, it gives everything a different taste.”

Yvonne worked with the previous owner who wanted out of Flames. He offered the restaurant to her. She convinced Patricia and one of her brothers to invest. They took command of the business last summer. Yvonne and Patricia, now, run the place.

The space is painted a lively red with sports memorabilia adorning the walls and an herb garden. Karaoke is a big event with participants as young a two getting on the mic.

The menu is not completely traditional sports bar fare. In fact, wings, burgers, salmon, and steak share space with Gnoochi and crème brulee.

Neighborhood Eats was provided with a taste test starting with the chicken Gnoochi. The Italian based soup is not only comforting, it’s pretty dang good!

Yvonne set out an Asian inspired grilled Ahi Tuna salad: Grilled Ahi tuna fanned over veggies in a wasabi vinaigrette and rice noodles on top. A special glaze comes on the side for an extra burst of flavor. We are fans!

The Flames wings go through a three-step treatment before meeting sauce, veggies, house-made Ranch dressing and finally, the customer’s mouth.

“We brine them. We bake them off. Then, we fry them,” Yvonne said.

Neighborhood Eats approves. Next up, the Big Flames with fries.

The burger is 12 ounces chargrilled to taste with cheese and the trimmings on a huge house-made bun. Yes!

It’s the signature fries though that are fantastic. The potato wedges are boiled, coated and fried. The result is a fluffy taste that’s filling and unforgettable. ¡Qué Rico!

The same can be said for their crème brulee.

Overall: Flames is a comfortable place with good food trying to carve out their niche in the culinary cuisine. It is, certainly, a good thing for the Northeast side. The restaurant tries to give customers a reason to come back beyond the food. On Thursday’s they pair wine with picks off the menu cuisine. Yvonne has country club culinary experience so the food trends up on that night for sure. Patricia’s son, who has down syndrome, is an unofficial host. And, after growing up with five brothers, this sister act loves sports too. Should you stop by? Why not. Their signature fries are calling your name.

