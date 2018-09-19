BOERNE — The moment you arrive at 11 Upper Cibolo Creek Rd you realize a whole lot is going on.

That's not a bad thing if you want the option of food trucks, two eateries, a huge craft beer pavilion, an area for the kids and dogs and a giant sign summing the property up in one word: Random.

"It is named Random for a reason," Mary Kanafani said.

Kanafani and her business partner Michael Stratis own Random. The seven acres in Boerne is the stomping grounds of the influential Bergmann family.

A potential business partner led Kanafani and Stratis to the property. The two construction company owners ended up buying it.

"It was crazy. We fell in love with the property, " Kanafani said. "There's something about it that was really special."

The two wanted to do a small wine garden for friends who visited nearby Boerne lake. That idea gave way to a pavilion for craft beer.

"Craft beer was so the wine kinda got pushed to the side a little bit," Kanafani said. "So we just went crazy with the craft beer. So we have 80 craft beers at the big bar."

Kanafani and Stratis added another level of engagement to the property in May. They brought friend and Chef Frank Ramirez onboard.

Ramirez and his wife Jennifer had been running a food truck. They opened Bovines and Fins at Random. The goal was to bring an upscale relaxed steak and seafood restaurant to Boerne.

"The concept was to have everything cooked in a wood burning stove," Ramirez said.

The chef said his wood burning stove can cook a good steak in six minutes.

"Good steak. Good seafood. Cooked in a wood burning stove," He said.

Neighborhood Eats was provided with a sampler from Bovines and Fins starting with the Brussels sprout salad with mixed greens, candied pecans, cranberries, feta cheese, and a light vinaigrette. If you love salads then you'll love this crispy fresh bowl.

The beef Fajita flatbread was a natural dish for the restaurant's wood oven: Beef Fajita, basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, red onions, blue cheese, balsamic reduction and arugula. Delicious!

Roasted salmon atop of a cauliflower tabbouleh with balsamic reduction and basil oil was next. This was good too.

The top sirloin steak covered in a beer based demi-glace couple with goat cheese mashed sweet potatoes and caramelized onion was the final dish. It was a wonderful combination.

They also run a smaller "walk to the window" eatery in the same space called Bo's Backyard Grill where customers still get the steak and seafood concept but completely relaxed. Menu items include a salmon burger and a brisket burger (Half brisket, half sirloin steak).

