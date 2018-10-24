SAN ANTONIO — Richard Reyes did not have to search for a career path. His parents are restaurant owners. It became his dream too. Reyes’ family owns Panchitos Mexican Restaurant at 1705 Zarzamora and 4100 McCullough. Food is his business. Family is his foundation.

The 41-year-old father of two opened Pericos right after college.

“In 2002, I opened the first location off of Bandera Road. It’s kind of a spin off from my parents’ restaurant,” he said.

Reyes’ second location is at 1439 E. Sonterra Blvd. This space, right down to its name, pays tribute to his lineage. Pericos translates to parrots in Spanish. The name is a tribute to his grandmothers.

“Growing up, both of my grandmothers had talking parrots,” he said.

The E. Sonterra location also has rooms named in honor of two uncles. The Daniel room pays homage to the man who helped develop the recipes that became a business.

“Most of the recipes began with my grandmother---my mom’s mother, and my grandmother’s brother, Daniel,” Reyes said. “Uncle Dan learned most of his recipes when he served in the service.”

Reyes wanted his restaurants to incorporate ambience and a full-service experience. His parents’ restaurant did not start off the same way. His spaces boast 8,000 square feet. But he’s not too big to still take advice from his folks.

The menu is a blend of Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food.

“Traditional dishes like calabacita con pollo, certain caldos and how our tortillas are made,” he said. Then we’ve got some traditional Tex-Mex dishes that are your enchiladas, crispy tacos with great seasoned ground beef and fajitas.”

Neighborhood Eats was provided a sampler starting with the chilaqulies with cheese, tortilla strips, scrambled eggs topped with ranchero sauce. The dish, of course, comes with potatoes and refried beans. Good.

Five street tacos with angus beef, chorizo, onions cilantro, grilled onions, jalapenos, lime and charro beans. Pericos upped the experience with avocados and Monterrey cheese. Good!

Reyes’ final offering was a huge bowl of caldo de res. He said it’s their most popular option. Is this the king of caldos with its super chunky vegetables, beef rib, rice and lime? ¡Qué rico!

That’s this week’s edition of Neighborhood Eats. If you have a suggestion for Marvin send him an email (Mhurst@kens5.com), tweet (@Mhurstkens5) or post it on his Facebook page. #KENS5EATS

© 2018 KENS