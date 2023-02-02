The KENS 5 Special: $5 meals offered at San Antonio restaurants

Think of it like a secret menu, exclusive to you, our KENS 5 readers.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — In these difficult financial times, we went looking for incredible deals so you can still enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. We found five restaurants across the San Antonio area where you can get a meal for just $5.

But, to get this deal, you have to remember this key thing.

Tell them you want the KENS 5 Special. Think of it like a secret menu, exclusive to you, our KENS 5 viewer and reader.

Here’s the guidelines we gave ourselves too:

We wanted local businesses. So, no big chain restaurants or fast-food spots.

No snacks. We wanted this to be a good, satisfying meal.

Must dine-in to get the special. The staff for each spot told us that they want to meet you. They hope you’ll consider supporting them when you can.

First, we went to get some Texas BBQ.

The Barbecue Station | 1610 NE Interstate 410 Loop

For the KENS 5 Special, you'll get a brisket sandwich with a side of beans. The best part, the beans are free refills!

"We've been around 30 years now. It's definitely a family business and we put a lot of effort into consistency," said owner Stewart Peacock. "So for $5, can't beat it."

We spoke to customer Mike Warren, who has been a regular since he was in high school. "I've been coming for a long time. Food is great, atmosphere is great. It's the same faces working here for the past 15 years. It's all around a good establishment."

Bobbie's Cafe | 6728 S Flores St

They’re known for their huge chicken fried steaks. But for the KENS 5 Special, they’re doing another big plate of a biscuit and gravy with a side of hash browns.

"We want to give you a nice hearty meal that’s going to fill you up," said owner Ana Ferris.

We also met a customer, Nellie Valdez, who was shocked by the special. "My eyes were bigger than my glasses. A special like that, can't beat it. You can't get that anywhere."

Ferris told us how she wants everyone to be able to afford their experience at their restaurant. "We're full of southern hospitality and love."

Los Angeles Tortilleria | 300 N Zarzamora Street

They’re known for their $3.49 deal of two tacos and a coffee or soda.

But, for the KENS 5 Special, you get a third taco in the bundle for $5!

"We do have authentic Mexican food, definitely comes from variations of what our parents used to make, and you know, things that you would want to see at your grandma's house," said co-owner Annahi Vazquez.

Her brother and co-owner, Miguel, told us how they like to offer affordable food with real, fresh ingredients to the community.

Mary's Tacos | 13439 Bandera Rd

For the KENS 5 Special, they're doing two tacos and a coffee, and the tacos folks can get are their most popular ones -- The Sean and The Gil.

Owner Gil Villanueva told us how their tacos are named after people. The Gil contains beans, potatoes and sausage. The Sean, named after a customer who always comes by (although their first name is actually Sheen, but ask the owner about that story when you drop in), contains eggs, potatoes, beans, bacon and cheese.

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market, & Bakery

For the KENS 5 Special, they made pancit.

"It's sauteed vegetables like green beans, carrots, onions, garlic, and then it's got some really thin rice noodle," said owner and CEO Camille De Los Reyes.

You also get two pieces of lumpia, which is like a pork egg roll.

"We've created this special just for you guys. It's affordable. And then we invite you to try everything else on the menu because everything is made with love," said De Los Reyes.

This special is being offered for the entire month of February 2023.