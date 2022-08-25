Inside Margaritaville to see their nearly four pound nachos | Neighborhood Eats

With it being summer in Texas, we thought it'd be cool to check out Margaritaville on 849 East Commerce Street.

SAN ANTONIO — Whatever time you're reading this, it's 5 o'clock somewhere. And if you're a Jimmy Buffett fan, you may know where this is going. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we wanted to find a restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, considering the destination was recently ranked as one of the most beautiful in the world, that radiates good vibes.

And with it being summer in Texas, we thought it'd be cool to check out Margaritaville on 849 East Commerce Street. A franchise, yes, but locals have been running the spot for years.

"Jimmy Buffett had his music, his big hit, Margaritaville, which led to many other songs like Cheeseburger in Paradise. And, you know, that sort of started the whole concept," said General Manager Steven Foster.

And the San Antonio location has some details inside that you won't find at the other stores.

"We have a flag posted on the wall that was flown over the Alamo the day we opened," said Foster. "We are definitely a place where you want to have a little getaway feel... relax and feel like you’re at the beach without being on the beach."

But managing a downtown restaurant will have its challenges. Especially when the summer ends and conventions aren't happening in the area.

"It can be very hard to run a business down here, but it's also very fun. And it gives you a chance to meet people from all across the country that you'd never meet," said Foster.

But this is Neighborhood Eats. So, we came to see some food made.

The Cheeseburger in Paradise

"It's a seven-ounce patty. It comes with lettuce-cabbage blend, tomatoes, American cheese. It's served medium-well," said Foster.

Lava Lava Shrimp

But the one that really stops people in their tracks: Volcano Nachos.

"That's about a three and a half pound dish; comes with cheese, chili, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapenos," said Foster.

And of course, the margaritas are popular. They even come in a blender glass.