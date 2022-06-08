Nachos made with organic products from Texas farms served at Hill Country food truck | Neighborhood Eats

Owner of Lupe's Local Mex-Tex Luis Arizcorrata wanted to share his better-for-you recipes with the community.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a food truck that will leave you feeling full, but also feeling good, then look no further because we have a place for you.

This week on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, a KENS 5 original series, we visited Lupe's Local Mex-Tex parked at Free Roam Brewing Company on 325 S Main Street in Boerne.

"People love the fact that we're using all organic, all local farms for different reasons," said owner of Lupe's Luis Arizcorrata. "But the main reason is when you use the animals that are pastor-raised, they have no antibiotics in their diets, no hormones in the diets. The flavor changes; the flavors is cleaner."

He wanted to share his better-for-you recipes with the community. He gets many ingredients from local farms. Like his pork from Peaceful Pork. Arizcorrata spends the extra money on the products because he believes in what he’s serving.

And we had to see what he’s cooking up.

Peaceful Pork Carnitas

"Fry potatoes on a 12-inch flour tortilla. The cheese, the pork, tends to be rich. Add organic pickle cabbage that I make on my own, tomatillo and roasted roja," said Arizcorrata.

The Healthy Bowl

You can customize it with your choice of protein ranging from pork and barbacoa to chicken and brisket. You can pick how spicy you want it too!

You can also try the nachos with your choice of protein on top.

Arizcorrata prides himself on his business. He told us how ecstatic he is to own Lupe’s as he’s now doing it an American citizen. "It's very important for me to show that I belong and show that I bring something to the table, you know. I think as immigrants that's what most of us, we try to do. We bring our culture, the food -- we try to belong."

He told us how he feels accepted here, and he hopes the community accepts his invitation to try unique eats

"People need to realize that as a food buyer, you've got the power to change the future of kids, the future of this country, you know, because of the way you eat," said Arizcorrata.

For more information about Lupe's Local Mex-Tex, like their hours and menu, click here. And for more about Free Roam Brewing Company the truck is parked at, click here.