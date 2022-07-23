Texas food truck serving Filipino eats, honeycomb waffles

LumpiasRollin has made waves on social media. People love the rolls and the desserts on the truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A savory Filipino treat that's common in the Philippines is available at a food truck in the Alamo City.

It's called LumpiasRollin and it's located on 11375 Shaenfield Road on the city's northwest side.

"Lumpia is a roll and it's wrapped in a really thin crispy pastry paper, and you can put whatever filling you want in it," said owner Meiyan Magayanes.

It's common in the Philippines which is where she was born and raised. She named the food truck LumpiasRollin because she’s been rolling lumpia her whole life, and the business is on wheels.

"Sharing my culture to people who don't know about my culture is the biggest thing that I see as an accomplishment that I've had for a year having my business," said Magayanes.

The response has been great. Especially for the pork belly lumpia.

"I put it in a two pound plate and it comes with the noodles, which is the Pancit that people crave in the Philippines. It is rice noodles. It is gluten free," said Magayanes.

They’re salty, but they have a sweet touch to them!

We also had The Maria, named in honor of her grandmother who she would create recipes with. "Basically chicken tender cut into pieces topped with the secret sauce, seaweed salad and also the corn. And it comes with the turkey lumpia as well."

We also tried the Ube Lumpia which is a purple yam.

But the one made in honor of KENS 5's Lexi Hazlett -- The Dulce De Lexi!

It's an Ube honeycomb waffle with dulce and coconut in a cup. Overall, 10/10.

For more information about LumpiasRollin, like their full menu, hours and more, click here.