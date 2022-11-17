Does Krazy Katsu have the spiciest chicken sandwich in Texas? We tried it. | Neighborhood Eats

The bread is locally sourced, the sauces are made in house and the chicken is HUGE!

SAN ANTONIO — A new restaurant has gained a huge following as people line up to try their huge chicken sandwiches. It's called Krazy Katsu and it's located on 5257 McCullough Avenue.

"We treat this like it's our house," said owner Phillip Gonyea. "You're going to get a great meal and have a great experience."

They serve chicken sandwiches katsu-style, "which is a Japanese panko breaded piece of chicken," said owner Jessica Gonyea. "Everything is served on a sweet Hawaiian roll."

"You're probably going to take it home. Good luck finishing it, which is why we also do the slides," said Jessica. You can get any flavor in a slide.

We tried The Anchor, which packed a punch.

"It's like eating buffalo wings all in one bite," said Phillip. "It's the chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese."

The K-Pop

"It's our barbecue gochujang, pickled cucumbers and kimchi," said Phillip.

And for those who are in the Fiesta spirit year-round, you can grab their chicken on a stick, which also has onion inside the breading. Think of it as fried chicken and onion rings morphed into one.

But, on Neighborhood Eats, which is a KENS 5 original series, we take on the craziest of the crazy. So, when the owners said they have one of the spiciest chickens sandwiches ever, well, host of the segment, Lexi Hazlett, had to try it for herself.

It's called the DNA, as in Do Not Attempt.

"It's our chicken with a scorpion pepper ranch sauce. And then we have a little devil dust that goes on top of it that contains a little Carolina reaper and some Japanese togarashi," said Phillip.

You have to sign a waiver that includes the following:

"I realize that this activity requires physical conditioning and I represent that I am in sound medical condition capable of participating without risk to myself or others."

Lexi's reaction? "My body feels like it's 200 degrees." Yep, she cried real tears.

They said the sandwich is a 2 million on the Scoville scale. So, prepare yourself. There's a reason only a few people have finished it. Our advice? Ask them for some kimchi to sooth your mouth and stomach. Or just bring a gallon of milk with you because you will need it.

But all pain aside, this place has been highly anticipated.

The vision for the restaurant began when they were experimenting with ingredients at home. and friends and family were loving it.

"This really started as an accident, this whole concept," said Jessica. "I came home with all this chicken breast in our refrigerator. I'm like, 'What are you doing?' And he's like, 'Oh, I'm going to make this chicken sandwich.'"

Then, weeks later after posting about it on social media and inviting friends and family to try their creation, people were messaging saying they wanted to taste it.

Now, they've opened Krazy Katsu, bringing hundreds of people per day, if not thousands out to try the sandwich.

So, if you want to check them out, click here to explore their website where you can also read their full menu.