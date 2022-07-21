Holy Pops paletas lets you add toppings to your sweet treat

"We make fresh pops, fresh paletas, all natural."

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to keep cool in this insane Texas heat, there's a San Antonio business that has you covered.

On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped into Holy Pops on 19141 Stone Oak Parkway.

"We make fresh pops, fresh paletas, all natural. The water-based are all fruit and the milk-based are just fresh ingredients with milk. And we have over 40 flavors. You can decorate your own paletas, dip it in chocolate, drizzle chamoy, condensed milk, you name it," said owner Mariajose Garcia.

She wanted to brand her store with neon lights, cool decor and a toppings bar!

"I just wanted people to have fun with with their desserts," said Garcia. "You can do a lot of stuff with 30 plus toppings that we offer."

We had to see some of their best-sellers.

The Nutela Paleta (we added chocolate, Fruity Pebbles and condensed milk)

The Mango Chamoy Paleta (we added Tajin and candies for an extra kick)

The Avocado Paleta

The Pickle Paleta (we added chamoy, lucas, Takis)

Both the Avocado Paleta and the Pickle Paleta were thought of by customers. "They have been on our menu for a month now because they wanted that. So, hearing back from our customers, it's another thing that makes us different from elsewhere," said Garcia.

It's a big reason why she has a big following online.

"We have people coming from the Valley, people coming from Houston. 'We were here this weekend. We saw you on Instagram...and we had to come,'" said Garcia.

And it's the hottest time of the year.

"People do buy our pops for their parties. It's a refreshment, I guess, for this 100 degree weather," said Garcia.