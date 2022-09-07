Cheesesteaks, wraps, hand-pressed burgers served at small town food truck | Neighborhood Eats

Grunts Grill is a staple in the small towns that border San Antonio. But now they’re location on 19496 Somerset Road is the go-to spot to try signature items.

SAN ANTONIO — Small towns always have some of the best eats, especially in Texas. And this week on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, a KENS 5 original series, we visited the town of Somerset to check out Grunts Grill.

"My husband and I own it. We do cheesesteaks, hand pressed burgers. A lot of the things we do, we try to shop local, so farm to fresh. We try to incorporate different things into our food truck," said co-owner Regina Vega.

They're veteran-owned, which ties into the name.

"The Army -- 11 Bravo Infantry -- you're a grunt," said co-owner George Vega. He served in the military years ago, and honors the nation's heroes with the business.

"They're the ones that are out there, frontlines, getting into everything, getting in the middle of it," said Regina. "And so that's what we really wanted to incorporate was the whole 'the grunt' -- the ones who are just right there."

They even told KENS 5 that if a military service member is deploying, and the family wants to put together a special meal for them, they will drop everything to make sure it happens.

"We try to really focus on our veterans," Regina said.

They’re a staple in the small towns that border San Antonio. But now they’re location on 19496 Somerset Road is the go-to spot to try signature items.

The Bomber

"They get a ten-inch tortilla. They can put steak, chicken or ground beef in there. They put Spanish rice, bell pepper, onion," said Regina.

The Patty Melt

"Going to be an eight ounce burger on Texas toast with grilled onions," said Regina.

The Grunt

"Steak, Monterrey cheese, homemade salsa, homemade pico de gallo, bell pepper and onion. And that one goes on a six inch hoagie and it's pretty packed in there," said Regina.

They also buy a lot of their products from other small towners, because they're all about supporting local businesses.

"We've put a lot of love in and a lot of heart in it. We're trying to do the small towns right now to just incorporate something different for everybody out here," said Regina. "Every Sunday morning we do a Sunday shoutout to another small business in the area."

They do it as a family, and nothing beats that.

"I'm extremely grateful for that. My wife is amazing with advertising. She's out there go-getting, you know, telling everybody about us. And, I mean, without all of them, we wouldn't be where we're at," said George.