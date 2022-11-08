San Antonio's Gino's Deli voted 7th best restaurant in Texas | Neighborhood Eats

This sandwich and burger restaurant has made waves across Texas and the U.S. So, we wanted to see why so many people love eating their food!

SAN ANTONIO — The 7th best restaurant in the entire state of Texas is right here in the Alamo City, according to Yelp. It's called Gino's Deli and it's located in 13210 Huebner Road.

This week on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series, we stepped inside the local business. They’re known for their authentic cheesesteaks.

Their website says they’re one of the best kept secrets in San Antonio. But after this story, that secret may be out.

"Gino' Deli is New York style deli sandwiches – hot and cold. And we strive to make good food and excellent customer service. That's our two mottos," said owner Aleem Chaudhry.

He told us how they were voted #7 in Texas as the best place to eat. "We're very blessed that we got it. My guys do an amazing job. Part of the reason is we keep every ingredient fresh. I get bread delivered from a bakery every day," said Chaudhry.

That fresh bread is used on their iconic Philly Cheesesteak.

"That's the heart of our business. That's a ribeye steak chopped up with bell peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo and provolone cheese," said Chaudhry.

We even talked to an out of towner who ordered one.

"Gino's has absolutely the highest ratings probably I've seen on Yelp just looking around...not disappointed at all!" said Bob Friedman.

But we also got to see how the Smoke Stack is made.

"It's smoked turkey with provolone cheese and bacon instead of mayo. We use aioli," said Chaudhry. He also told us that sauce is homemade.

"The food is excellent and they've managed to keep prices reasonable at an unreasonable time," said customer Lee Powers.

And good prices can mean a good amount of customers. How many cheesesteaks alone have they sold in one day?

"The record was 950. That was four years ago," said Chaudhry. They had just won 21st best restaurant in the entire country by Yelp.

But for Gino’s, it’s not about the titles -- it’s about the customers.

"I enjoy making people happy on their lunch time," said Chaudhry. "I enjoy watching them being satisfied and having good food."

For more information about Gino's, like their hours and full menu, click here.