Texas-sized funnel cakes loaded with toppings, like brownie bites and ice cream | Neighborhood Eats

SAN ANTONIO — You don’t have to go to the state fair or a carnival to get a funnel cake, because one San Antonio area food truck has you covered.

There’s a reason why they call themselves Funnel Cake Fanatics. They have nearly a dozen different types of funnel cakes to choose from, from Texas-sized to minis.

They want everyone to know that when you purchase a sweet treat from them, expect it to be loaded with toppings.

"I'm a funnel cake fan myself, so it was easy for me to name the food truck Funnel Cake Fanatics. We wanted to do something unique, something fun. Funnel cakes – it was the easy choice for us," said owner Ashton Talley.

They opened in 2020, and the reaction has been nothing but good.

"Everybody's always happy when they get that nice, pretty funnel cake. And on top of that, it taste amazing as well," said Talley.

A favorite is the Cinnabon. It has homemade cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sugar.

People also love their New York cheesecake mini.

"That's one of our bestsellers. It has cheesecake bites, strawberries, strawberry syrup. It comes with either ice cream or whipped cream," said Talley.

And we had to see one of the really loaded options -- the Birthday Tux.

"That's one of our newer ones that comes with brownie bites, either vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, and it has sprinkles as well," said Talley.

They’ve served their funnel cakes at parties, weddings and schools. It’s because of the community inviting them out, they’re able to do what they love – make delicious desserts!

"We're thankful to be out here, serving San Antonio and serving the community," said Talley. "I want to say thank you to everybody that has bought a funnel cake from us and we truly appreciate it. We would not be here without you guys."

