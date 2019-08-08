SAN ANTONIO — Admittedly, Frank Hakspiel’s “plan A” wasn’t to be a restaurant owner. But the former aircraft mechanic transformed a problem into profit.

“Living in the area and trying to order a pizza for delivery---It would literally take forever,” He said.

He opened Fralo’s Art of Pizza in 2004. The 90-year-old building actually used to be a home. Hakspiel said the former owners are customers at 23651 W Interstate 10 Frontage Rd.

Fralo‘s is a play on the names of Frank and his wife Lori. Their mission was to bring quality pizza to the Leon Springs/Dominion area in a relaxed environment.

“I thought I was going to sell 30 pizzas a day,” He said.

Customer demand exceeded their expectation. The formula of Artisan pizza, pasta, salads, appetizers and B.Y.O.B. worked.

In fact, Hakspiel who fell into the restaurant business after being laid off from Lockheed Martin asked his wife to quit her job to focus on Fralo’s.

His 82-year-old mother helps at the restaurant too. She works diligently on their dough which sits for two days before making it to pizza status. Fralo’s also offers a Quinoa crust.

Of course, they offer traditional pepperoni pizza. But they also give customers a chance to stretch the pizza sensation with a unique offering like the Game Time pizza. Think wild boar and venison on pizza pie.

Neighborhood Eats was offered a three-pizza sample starting with a pizza named for the Hakspiel’s son Grant. The Grant pear pizza is a caramelized pear, prosciutto, gorgonzola cheese and arugula creation. It’s a good pizza!

Fralo’s built a vegetable pizza because patrons can build their own pizza if the menu specialties don’t touch your taste buds. Wonderful pizza!

Our final offering was the B.O.M. The bacon, onion, mushroom (B.O.M.) comes on a garlic olive oil crust with Applewood bacon, caramelized onions and mushrooms. Our favorite!

Overall: Fralo’s Art of Pizza was a stroke of genius for a businessman who seized an opportunity in a growing area. The Hakspiels created an experience where customers bring coolers filled with beer or bottles of wine to go with pizza or pasta. In fact, they think of customers as friends and not clients. It’s all about the dough and sauce in the pizza game. Fralo’s does well on both fronts. The pricing might be a little more than most places, but most places aren’t Fralo’s. Get ready Boerne because Fralo’s is headed your way with a menu featuring more Italian offerings. Neighborhood Eats can’t wait to experience Fralo’s on the river.

Give Marvin your review of Fralo’s Art of Pizza. If you have a restaurant suggestion send him an email (Mhurst@kens5.com), tweet (@Mhurstkens5) or post it on his Facebook page. #KENS5EATS