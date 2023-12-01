Inside Elotitos' newest San Antonio store minutes from The Pearl | Neighborhood Eats

They have more than 12 flavors to choose from, and you can get it as a single cup, a flight or as a plate.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Elotitos Corn Bar got so big in San Antonio, the owner decided to open another location minutes from The Pearl. We visited the new spot for Neighborhood Eats.

It's located on 1943 North New Braunfels Avenue. Their original location is on 1933 Fredericksburg Road.

"I think that San Antonio has a such a great group of small businesses, and it doesn't matter really if you have the same type of business as somebody else [because] there's room for everyone," said owner Jesus Arreaga. "Somebody once told me that the sun shines for everyone. San Antonio is still going to embrace whoever starts a business."

And people have embraced this elote spot! They have more than 12 flavors to choose from, and you can get it as a single cup, a flight or as a plate with Hot Cheetos with cheese or prepared Chicharrónes.

"We have something traditional like you would see in Mexico. But also, we have something San Antonians would love like Hot Cheeto Corn," said Arreaga.

"It has nacho cheese, crema, Valentina, a little bit of queso fresco, and of course, the Hot Cheetos," said Arreaga.

The Paloma

"It has mayo, parmesan cheese, crema, queso fresco, chili powder and a little bit of lime," said Arreaga.

The San Antonio

"That's how we eat our corn, most of us at least, with mayo, parmesan cheese, chili powder, a little bit of lemon pepper," said Arreaga.

You can also pair it with an aguas fresca.

"I take a lot of pride in them just because they're not your normal aguas frescas," said Arreaga. "We like to do a lot of combinations as far as fruits. We have a lemonade with condensed milk, we also have our Jamaica sunrise, which is half Jamaica and half lemonade."

He took a chance opening his second location so soon after his original debuted.

"People thought it was kind of crazy, but we did it anyways. We're a little bit different than most snack shops. And I think that the idea of opening a second location with the first location's success, to me, it just made sense to go for it. To give San Antonio yet another place where they can go and hang out," said Arreaga.

Click here to check out Elotitos website where you can find their hours, full menu and more.