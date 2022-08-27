'I started this business with $74'; Texas seafood truck brings products in from California | Neighborhood Eats

How Juan Cruz got his food truck started is worth noting.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for authentic mariscos, or seafood food truck, we've got you covered.

On Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, a KENS 5 original series, we visited El Jefe Baja Style. They're located on 1221 Broadway in Porta Rossa Bar downtown.

They bring their products in from Baja, California because they pride themselves on being fresh. "Most of my suppliers that I deal with, they know that I'm very anal about freshness, so they try to give me the stuff that has come out of the ocean the most recently," said owner Juan Cruz.

He made us the cooked shrimp ceviche

"We marinated it in lime, salt, pepper and then we added our condiments on there pico de gallo and we mix it all together in a bowl and put it on top of a tostada. And then we top it off with some fresh avocado," said Cruz.

But for those who want crab on their tostada.

"We basically chop up the crab really fine. We top it off with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, mix it all up in a bowl and then put a base tostada on the bottom," said Cruz.

They also made me the Mexican scallops with their own special recipe green sauce.

And the cocktail.

"We have our own special broth that we add into it, so it gives it an actual better flavor," said Cruz.

But how Cruz got his food truck started is worth noting.

"I started this business with $74 about three years ago. I used to sell mariscos out of the back of my truck," said Cruz. "I did that for almost a year and a half, almost two years, until I was eligible to raise enough money to be able to build out my truck."

He brought the business from California to Texas, and he's excited to serve the Alamo City.

"I truly love what I do. I don't do it for the money, I do it for the reaction that I get when the people try my product," said Cruz.