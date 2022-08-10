Texas food truck serving authentic Puerto Rican street food | Neighborhood Eats

From the mofongo to the arepas, it's difficult to find eats like this in the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO — You don't have to travel to Puerto Rico to try authentic Puerto Rican food. There's a local food truck called Eklectic Eats, located on 12157 Potranco Road, that has menu items you won't find just anywhere.

We visited them on Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition, a KENS 5 original series.

"I want everyone to come here and get a glimpse of what we serve in Puerto Rico, because there's not that many places that you can get that," said owner Emma Olivas. "I feel like it's my job to bring a little bit of everything."

And one of the most popular items is Puerto Rico in a Cup.

"That one is the staple of my restaurant," said Olivas. "It's a 20-ounce cup layered with smashed plantains." It also has: pernil, pincho de pollo, arroz con gandules, toston and bolita de mofongo.

But for those who want to try it all, and share it, she recommends one of her Sampler Boxes.

"That one is like a tray," said Olivas. "We like to put a little bit of everything so you can try almost all the menu in one plate."

It contains: tostones de pana, platanutres, yuca frita, chicharrones de pollo and fried pork bites.

The Arepa

"It's a fried bread made from the regular all-purpose flour, but it has coconut milk and sugar and butter. And then you make the masa and then you let it rest and then you cut it and then you fry it," said Olivas.

She also has the Puerto Rican Sushi

"I will say 95% of what we serve is made by hand. From peeling the plantains to smashing them," said Olivas. "It's made from scratch from me to you. So, you can't find it anywhere else."

She said they're open Thursday through Saturday. It takes several days to prep the ingredients, so even when she's closed, she's working.

"We are very friendly and welcoming to all cultures. I want to bring the Puerto Rican culture to the whole Texas and South Texas region," Olivas said.

She hopes everyone considers supporting the food truck community. "We all have unique foods and we all want to invite you to come and try out our food."

