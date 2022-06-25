Loaded hot dogs, burgers crafted at South Texas food truck | Neighborhood Eats

It's called Dogmatic LLC, and their locations vary. But, you can always count on them serving the community at various San Antonio places.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Relish in this week's Neighborhood Eats: Food Truck Edition. You're going to flip when you see the food made inside a San Antonio truck. Let's be frank, it's the real deal.

Okay, you get it with the puns -- they serve hot dogs and burgers.

It's called Dogmatic LLC, and their locations vary. But, you can always count on them serving the community at various San Antonio places.

"I try to make things that are a little different than other people. That's what I try to do with every burger and every hot dog that we make," said co-owner Joe Gaona.

They’re bringing a little bit of the 956 area code of the Rio Grande Valley to the 210. That's why they named their newest hot dog the 956. It has bacon, Mexican mayo, onions, pico de gallo and cheese.

"Using our Mexican heritage and our culture, we're throwing spices and stuff from Mexico as well in the Rio Grande Valley," said co-owner Briana Martinez.

Martinez and Gaona are father and daughter. She’s learned a lot from him too. "He's been doing this his whole life, and he's using those spices, ingredients, that he's learned over time," she said.

And those ingredients make menu items on another level!

The Pizza Dog

"Was one of those things where it just like -- I just thought about it," said Gaona. "I wanted something totally different that I hadn't seen."

They use Nathan's Colossal dogs, toast the bun, coat it with marinara sauce, melt the cheese, and smash pepperonis in-between.

The Cheese-us Christ

"Caramelize the onions, add a lot of serrano peppers for spice, melt the cheese. It's a double meat burger. We add American cheese slices on it and then we go with Monterey cheese over it. So, it's just kind of overflowing," said Gaona.

That burger was pretty spicy. So, have a drink ready to chug.

And as the menu evolves, the customers come back. "We build up that clientele. We build up a great rapport with people. And we kind of go from there because we just want to give people an experience, you know?" said Martinez.

It’s all part of a dream after they both lost their jobs in the pandemic. But, it’s worked well because they work well together.

"Having my daughter, my oldest daughter working with me, you know, it's been amazing," said Gaona.

"It means a lot because it's our thing. It's my dad and I's thing," said Martinez. "I actually didn't know him growing up. So, we're building that relationship with each other, and it's something I hold very dear. This is our food truck."

Click here to check out Dogmatic's Facebook page here. You can also check out their Instagram here.

Do you have a restaurant or food truck you want Lexi to visit? Send an email to eats@kens5.com with all the details. You can also contact her through social media: