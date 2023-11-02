New San Antonio food truck park now home to iconic Brisket Boys BBQ | Neighborhood Eats

The food truck has been around since 2017, and besides being known for their brisket, they're also known for their loaded potatoes.

SAN ANTONIO — There's a San Antonio food truck that is serving slow-cooked juicy brisket at a new park that opened on the far west side.

The truck is called Brisket Boys BBQ and the park is called 1604 Cantina Food Truck Park. It's located on 1850 TX-1604 Loop.

"To make brisket, you almost have to be an artist. It takes passion, love, to make a piece of meat taste the way it should taste," said Brisket Boys BBQ Owner Soilo Castoreno. "You low and slow cook this meat until it falls in pieces...it's all an art form."

The food truck has been around since 2017, and besides being known for their brisket, they're also known for their loaded potatoes.

The Beast Potato

"That's what put us on the map. It has brisket, sausage and a pork rib topped off with barbecue sauce and cilantro sauce," said Castoreno.

And the barbecue packed into the potatoes isn’t something that’s done in an hour or two.

"It's about a 24-hour process, low and slow. We start on Wednesday and don't stop till Saturday," said Castoreno.

One of the secrets is in the wood.

"It's not your regular mesquite wood," said Castoreno. "It's not going to be strong. It's super soft, calm."

He couldn’t give us his secret, but it packs a sweet little punch to it. You can taste it in the steak. He sells it on a stick!

People have traveled across the country to try his barbecue. Some from even across the world have become fans.

"There was one from Australia that came once. She wanted to see what that smoke was about. She was like, 'Oh my gosh, what is that? What is this? What is that brisket?'" said Castoreno. "She said it was the best thing she's ever tasted."

He hopes everyone can visit the truck and have that amazing experience too. Especially at a park that is kid-friendly, pet-friendly and filled with other local businesses.

"The whole vibe is to have a family environment. We’re here to support all the local entrepreneurs and give them something different," said co-owner of 1604 Cantina Food Truck Park Eduardo Lira.

"We have different foods, we've got different games for the kids and adults," said co-owner of 1604 Cantina Food Truck Park Hugo Torres. "Everybody is welcome over here and to see the park."