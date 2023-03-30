Boerne's Bear Moon Bakery keeps baking tradition alive in the Texas Hill Country | Neighborhood Eats

Folks start their day with their coffees, pigs in a blanket, known as "piggies" at this bakery, and their signature biscuits.

BOERNE, Texas — When you walk around a Texas Hill Country town, you'll find beautiful views, local shops and bakeries. One of them in Boerne has been around for decades.

It's called Bear Moon Bakery Cafe located on 401 South Main Street.

"I took over this facility and then later purchased it starting in 1995. I'm the third baker since the 50s," said owner and operator Paula Hayward. "Baking is very strong in the Hill Country of Texas. Every town has bakeries. It's a very strong culture for us."

Folks start their day with their coffees, pigs in a blanket, known as "piggies" at this bakery, and their signature biscuits.

"We found a recipe that had butter, flour, salt, sugar, buttermilk. But I could give that recipe to five different bakers and it would turn out completely different," said Hayward. "We use a high quality King Arthur flour. They then go in and hand rub flakes of butter with their fingertips in order to make the biscuit even flakier."

But their breakfast sandwich, known as the "number one," is a best-seller.

"We make a tomato jalapeno sauce, a really great European style ham, a really sharp cheddar cheese, scrambled egg, fresh arugula and on a toasted ciabatta bread," said Hayward.

And for those wanting to celebrate a special occasion, or just indulge, these talented folks sure know how to jazz up a cake.

Hayward told us that she values the people that have supported her. She's had regulars that have been coming into the store since she purchased it. And she hopes all can pull up a chair, and appreciate the work that goes into making their baked goods.

"It's a special place."