B&B Smokehouse serving huge ribs, brisket burgers and smoked chicken | Neighborhood Eats

SAN ANTONIO — There's a south-side barbecue restaurant that has been around for decades. It's family-owned, serving what they say is some of the juiciest barbecue around.

It's called B&B Smokehouse and it's located on 2619 Pleasanton Road.

"We're here to do great barbecue. That has always been my mission, and I think we do that," said Owner and Operator Bruce Finley. "We have a lot of customers."

Finley showed us their Double Stack Po'boy.

"It has a big helping of sausage, big helping of brisket on our po'boy bun we have," he said.

And during the holidays, you can grab their Turkey Plate.

"We use an excellent turkey breast for the meat portion, homemade gravy, homemade stuffing, homemade mashed potatoes, with a little garlic in there," said Finley. "Really good."

They also showed us where they smoke the meat.

"We have a process for making our chicken super juicy and moist. And I think that's what really sets us apart from other barbecue restaurants," said Finley.

He told us there are three things that define the food:

Fresh

Hot

Tasty

"That's what it's got to be. Otherwise, send it back. Send [it] back to the kitchen and get them to do it right," said Finley.

We certainly didn't send back the Brisket Burger.

"All this time, it's been a very big seller. It just runs down your face and [it's a] three or four napkin job, definitely," he said.

Finley also told us that the meat is the star. So, you don't need sauce. In fact, he said if the meat does need sauce, "you need to find another place to eat."

We spoke to a few customers who also happen to be big fans of Neighborhood Eats.

"I think it was amazing. It was so good that I had to save half of it to take it to my husband for him to try it," said Pilar Martin.

"It just really reflects San Antonio, what I think we all love about San Antonio, right? The big city, but with a small town feel. That's what I like about it," said Jim Lynch.

Small world -- Finley said the same thing.

"B&B is still kind of like that small town barbecue place in a way. And I think what comes with that is good service and good old fashioned hard work to get the food properly done."

For more information about B&B Smokehouse, like their hours and full menu, click here to explore their website.