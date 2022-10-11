'Outside the box'; Biscuits are taken to another level at this San Antonio restaurant | Neighborhood Eats

We visited Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A University of Texas at San Antonio graduate had a vision to start a company built on biscuits. He said that nine out of ten people told him he was crazy and it wouldn’t make it in the Alamo City. Now, he’s gotten national attention.

We visited Alamo Biscuit Company & Panaderia on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series. They're located on 9630 Huebner Road on the northwest side.

"I wanted to do something outside the box, and I really felt we needed a good brunch spot – that’s what we were kind of missing – biscuits," said owner John Vale. "There was nothing back in 2019 where I could go get a homemade biscuit. That’s why Alamo Biscuit started."

You know the phrase – practice makes perfect. But, when we asked how long it took to perfect the recipe, Vale said, "Should say more like how many weeks or months, right? Let's go there!"

Well, months later, the perfect recipe was created, and they've stuck with it ever since opening more than three years ago.

The biscuits are key to several plates, especially the option suited for Texas BBQ lovers.

The Brisket Benedict

"Our brisket is one of our top sellers. [It's] real tender, juicy and mad flavorful," said chef Ashley Watson. "We top it with the brisket, poached egg, and our in-house hollandaise."

They told us that they smoke their brisket in the back to add to that scratch-made experience.

The Strawberry French Toast

"We use our baby biscuits and we cut them in half and we dip them in our special batter. It has a little heavy cream mixture with some seasonings. We deep fry it for a couple of minutes. You should get it golden brown and delicious. And then we toss it in some cinnamon sugar mixture. Then, of course, you got the fresh eggs and the potato hash with it," said Watson.

They also showed us some of their baked goods you can grab right by the register.

They've become a local staple, but they've also made national headlines too. "We were on a cooking channel this year and that was a really big deal," said Vale. "It's been amazing -- the feedback from all the customers and the support."

Many of the recipes come from family members who have passed them down. "Everything has a story. It's not just coming in here to get some brunch. We're sharing our life with you. We've got different nationalities included in this restaurant, and we're just bringing a little bit of our background together and mixing it together," said Watson. "We threw that all together and came up with some greatness."