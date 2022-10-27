8 meals for $8 and under: The restaurants to visit in the San Antonio area

We spoke to several owners who are trying to keep their prices affordable, even taking pay cuts themselves.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — We've all had to be a bit more mindful with our money these past few months as the cost for gas, groceries and basic necessities has increased. But, many Texans take care of Texans, especially those who own small businesses.

We spoke to several owners who are trying to keep their prices affordable, even taking pay cuts themselves so customers can continue purchasing food from them. So, we are showcasing San Antonio area spots committed to good food at good prices.

In May, KENS 5 set out to help people keep their wallet lighter, finding ten meals for under $10.

Then, over the summer, we found nine plates for $9 or under. Now, we're taking it a step further, going even cheaper!

The new challenge: Find eight meals for $8 or under.

And there are some ground rules: We wanted local businesses. Some are San Antonio classic favorites, but others are hidden gems. And, we also wanted fully hearty meals - no snacks, no sides, no appetizers.

We started at this San Antonio staple. We visited the location on 151 West Bitters Road.

"It's really important for us as a brand and as a company to be offering affordable meals to the community so that they can come out you know with their families and really enjoy something that is going to be under eight dollars for them," said General Manager Joshua Hernandez.

We tried The Bates Special. It's a juicy burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles and mustard, paired with fries and a drink, for $7.59.

Near downtown San Antonio on 1431 North Pine Street, this spot has been around for decades.

A viewer recommended this restaurant for Neighborhood Eats. And the owners pride themselves on quality food at affordable prices. They started serving Korean food about six years ago.

"That affordability, still with the quality of it – that is very important for us," said Operator Brian Kim.

He showed us the Korean beef bulgogi rice bowl for $7.99.

"White rice, and on top we have our thinly sliced prime beef. This is not fast food – this is authentic Korean food. For $7.99, you know, it’s a great deal," said Kim. "We want to have every person able to eat a healthy authentic full meal, you know, for a good price."

Another great business that reached out to KENS 5 because of their 50 cent lumpia deal that takes place every Tuesday is this Filipino restaurant on 9323 Perrin Beitel.

"When you go to a Filipino restaurant, it has to have lumpia. The lumpia is Filipino pork spring rolls. It's our version of an egg roll or spring roll," said owner Angelica Guzman.

But it's the hearty dish that we wanted to see -- Pancit.

"It’s a rice noodle with a stir fry vegetable. We do it as a bowl. That is $7.99," said Guzman.

Passionate business owners make up the backbone of this segment. We found another in Poteet on 973 Avenue H. His name is Brad Stelzig and he lives and breathes this business.

"This business is everything that I ever wished for. And dreams come true. I’m living it so I thank God for that," said Stelzig.

And he wanted to offer big options, like The Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla for $8.

"You're supporting somebody who's trying to make it in life and somebody who really genuinely cares and gives back to the community and who has a love for people," said Stelzig.

Folks were eager to speak to KENS 5 about the food, and the customer service, at this small business, located on 3884 TX-132 in Lytle.

"We’ve been coming here ever since she opened. This restaurant is the best in town," said customer Alex Elizondo.

"You get a huge tea, you get that plate of food, and if you eat that, you’re going to siesta when you leave," said customer Ed Marcin. He was talking about The Enchilada Plate. That one costs $7.99.

"Some gravy sauce all on top, and you get rice, beans," said operator Manuel Bustamante.

Another spot that's on the outskirt of San Antonio is this food and music venue on 9742 FM1283.

"In Lakehills, Texas, there's only one intersection; everyone calls it the four way stop. So, when we opened this place up, we branded it The 4 Way," said owner Dave Stiles. "It was mainly burgers and fries. Since then, we've been able to open up a full live music venue outdoors."

But, even with the success, they've worked to keep prices on the lower end, especially for those who want to quickly eat and watch the band or acoustic act perform.

They have The Foot-long Corn Dog plate with fries for $8.

Making our way back into town, we found a pizza spot with a nearly 5-star rating. One of the reasons, other than the taste, is people seem to like the prices.

It's located on 903 East Bitters Road.

"Knowing that times are tough and people have limited budgets, we’re looking to be able to provide something at an affordable price," said owner Alan White.

If you request The KENS 5 Special, you'll get two slices of pizza (either cheese or pepperoni) and two garlic knots for $7.99

To wrap up the bargains, our last stop was for an authentic Chicago hot dog at this restaurant located on 12914 Jones Maltsberger Road.

You can get a Chicago Dog with a side of fries for $8 if you request The KENS 5 Special.