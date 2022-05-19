Fried catfish, loaded burgers and wraps served at Veteran-owned restaurant | Neighborhood Eats

The Helotes restaurant has been open for about six months. It’s a place for veterans and people in general to feel relaxed, and leave full.

HELOTES, Texas — Juicy burgers, fried catfish and hand-battered onion rings are sure to make your stomach growl at one local Veteran-owned and operated restaurant.

It's called 6 Klicks Cafe. They're located on 12916 Bandera Road and open every day except Monday's.

As for the name, well, "It’s military jargon," said owner Robert Elwell. "I did ten years in the military. And to have our brothers and sisters back is to say, 'I have your six.' That's an unwritten rule, and you live by that creed."

Their Helotes restaurant has been open for about six months. It’s a place for veterans and people in general to feel relaxed, and leave full.

"Being in military city, I mean, it's a blessing. You have your brothers and sisters day in and day out, as well as the backing of the community," said Elwell.

And these Vets can cook!

"I feel that's what stands us apart is nothing's pre-cooked; everything's fresh, made to order. We take a lot of pride and dedication into what we serve to the public," said Elwell.

They made the Catfish Platter which comes with onion rings, fries or okra.

They also made the Southern Wrap, which comes with a ton of veggies and chicken. We should also note -- it's pretty big!

But, many people also come in for their burgers, like their South of the Border Burger.

"It's an eight ounce patty seasoned and grilled to perfection with pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, pico de gallo and fresh avocado," said Elwell.

But, aside from the great food and fun we had, there is a detail to note.

When you walk in, you’ll see an empty table with a chair tilted over. It’s the Fallen Soldier’s Table. The salt on the plate represents tears. The upside down glass is for what they won’t be able to drink in this lifetime.

So, when you come to 6 Klicks Cafe, know you’re supporting a business dedicated to our nation's heroes.

"We're giving you 100 percent," said Elwell. "Know that no matter any outcome, you always feel safe. We always have your six."

