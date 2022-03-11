San Antonio area restaurant offering Korean flavors with southern twists | Neighborhood Eats

They have what they call an "eclectic menu" where they have something for everyone.

LIVE OAK, Texas — From a food truck to a brick and mortar, one Live Oak restaurant calls itself 375° Social Kitchen because 375 degrees is the most common temperature used to cook their food.

We stepped inside the restaurant on 8124 Agora Parkway on Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5 original series.

"We love to wow our guests," said owner Will Tennison. "We love to give our guests a great experience. We love to create new dishes from time to time to bring them back."

They have what they call an "eclectic menu" where they have something for everyone. You'll find foods that have Korean twists, but also southern comfort food, like meatloaf.

But, one of their best sellers, especially because of how much you get, is their Korean Wonton Nachos.

"We have an option of making that with Korean chicken, Korean steak or also shrimp," said owner and chef Chuck Abeyta. "We put our queso on there, then 'Dragonite Sauce,' very similar to sriracha mayonnaise. [It has] green onions, cilantro, red peppers, some peanuts, avocado and lime."

"That's based on our brioche bun with our cilantro slaw. We have pickles, which we make in house ourselves," said Abeyta. "But the main thing I add in there will be a chili pequin because I love spicy food. So, it has a little kick note in there, and a little subtle sweetness, and more 'Dragonite Sauce' on it."

The newest edition -- The Meatloaf.

"We topped it off with our whiskey sauce on it, our truffle rosemary mashed potatoes with our collard greens and carrots," said Abeyta.

Their iconic plates weren’t always served here inside the restaurant – they started in a food truck!

"We always knew we wanted to be our own boss. We always knew that we didn't want to work for anybody else," said Tennison.

And with large anticipation came large groups of customers.

"Things got real. We learned a lot. Not to say we didn't know a lot before, but this opened our eyes about everything there is," said Tennison.

Now, they’ve been serving the community for a few months, and they hope people continue to return, but they also welcome new faces inside.

"We were scared," said Tennison. "We were scared because we knew it's something we wanted to do. But, we were going to take that leap of faith into putting everything we worked so hard for over the years, to get to this point, into our own hands."

Click here to check out their full menu, hours and more.