Dog Brew by Busch featuring Minnesota rescue on the can now on shelves

With Busch's Dog Brew, which features a Minnesota rescue dog on the can, now on store shelves, pet owners can now crack a cold one open for their dogs.
Credit: Busch
Kira, a Minnesota rescue dog who won a tournament to be featured on Busch's Dog Brew can, is now front and center on Dog Brew cans, which just hit store shelves nationally.

MINNEAPOLIS — Last spring, a Minnesota rescue dog won the Busch Dog Bracket and now the rescue's ear-to-ear grin is on cans of Busch's new turkey-flavored Dog Brew, a drink from the beer company meant specifically for dogs.

Kira, a rescue dog from Perham, Minnesota, won the fan vote in March to appear on 40,000 cans of Dog Brew. Now, the dog drink is hitting store shelves. The brew is sold in packs of four for $15, according to the company.

Ingredients in the brew are all natural and safe for dogs and include, bone-turkey, sweet potato, sweet basil, turmeric, ginger, peppermint leaves and water.

Busch's Dog Brew first launched in 2020 and launched the new flavor due to high demand.

