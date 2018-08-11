SAN ANTONIO — We're just three months away from the 2019 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and an all-star lineup of entertainment was announced Thursday to celebrate the big show.

The famous rotating stage in the middle of the arena will be filled with top country, comedy and other performers from February 7-24 at the AT&T Center.

Tickets are now available. Get yours today at sarodeo.com, the SA Rodeo App, ticketmaster.com, by phone at 877.63.RODEO (76336) or at the Rodeo Ticket Office (located at the Southwest Corner of the AT&T Center). Ticket office hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Season tickets, ticket packages and carnival pre-sale deals are also available at sarodeo.com.

The announced entertainment is listed below, with more to come in the weeks leading up to the 2019 Rodeo.

Date Entertainer Time Thursday, February 7, 2019 Aaron Watson 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 Stay Tuned 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 Stay Tuned 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 Stay Tuned 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019 Why Don’t We 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 Darius Rucker 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 Matthew West 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 Jim Gaffigan 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 Alabama 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 Stay Tuned 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 Eli Young Band 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 Stay Tuned 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 Russell Dickerson 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 La Adictiva (Latin Night) 7:30 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 Kelsea Ballerini 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Jon Pardi 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Lady Antebellum 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 Stay Tuned 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 Stay Tuned 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 Stay Tuned 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 PRCA Rodeo Finals w/ Brett Eldredge 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019 FAMILY DAY NO RODEO OR CONCERT

© 2018 KENS