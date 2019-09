LA VERNIA, Texas — You know the song, and you probably have it stuck in your head.Now, it's a corn maze!

The uber-popular "Baby Shark" song is now the theme of the 2019 Circle N Maze in La Vernia.

The 6-acre corn maze is designed with the text "Daddy Shark, Doo Doo Doo.” In addition to the maze, there are other family activities including a pumpkin patch and petting zoo. There is also a "mini-maze" for toddlers.

The 2019 Circle N Maze opens October 4. Click here for information.