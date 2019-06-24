GONZALES, Texas — The small town of Gonzales grew last week when the cast and crew of Fear the Walking Dead set up shop to film the next season of the AMC hit show.

Gonzales is the site of the first battle of the Texas Revolution. As the story goes, the Mexican Army wanted to retrieve a cannon, but the Texans told their foes to “come and take it.” Close to 200 years later, another rival came roaming the rolling hills of Gonzales—zombies.

Fear the Walking Dead, a spin-off of the popular show, The Walking Dead, is filming in locations across central Texas. In the post-apocalyptic drama, a family of survivors end up in Texas where they continue their fight against zombies.

The cast and crew often stopped to dine at local restaurant GG Steaks and Spirits.

“They were really awesome and it was really exciting to have them in our small area,” said Leeanna Gray. Gray is a server at the restaurant and waited on the group of cast members who she said were mostly extras and stunt people.

“They actually said because Gonzales was so small, they were actually able to walk around and explore the small little community,” she said.

Gray’s colleague, Derrick Davis, also interacted with the cast members while he was working at the restaurant, and said the town welcomes the so-called “undead.”

“Being a small town, all the locals know everybody, and it’s so wonderful to see our downtown businesses grow with them being brought in,” Davis said.

Both servers agree that their town would welcome back the crew of zombies anytime. Because here in Gonzales, there’s no fear of the walking dead.

“You never know walk through these doors or walk through this town,” Davis said.

“I do hope they do come back soon because that was pretty awesome,” Gray added.

This is not the first time a large scale production was filmed in Gonzales. In 2017, the AMC series “The Son” was also shot in town. The Texas Film Commission said Gonzales is a certified Film Friendly Community.

