SAN ANTONIO — Music legend, Chubby Checker, will grace the downtown San Antonio streets as Grand Marshal of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade in 2019.

The parade takes place on April 27 and is considered the largest illuminated light parade in the United States.

The choice of Chubby Checker as the Grand Marshal goes along with this year's parade theme, "Reflections of Music Past".

The 77-year-old singer and dancer is credited with popularizing many dance styles, including the twist dance style, with his 1960 hit cover of "The Twist".

