Chris Stapleton adding more stops in Texas, including one in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton has added a couple more stops in Texas on his upcoming 'All American Road Show' tour this fall, including one right here in San Antonio.

The 8-time Grammy, 15-time CMA and 10-time ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians will be at AT&T Center on Thursday, Oct. 19, with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at ATTCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com.

Stapleton is also playing shows at the American Bank Center Arena in Corpus Christi on Oct. 12, along with Moody Center in Austin on Oct. 20.

His show in El Paso’s Don Haskins Center on April 26 is already sold out.

