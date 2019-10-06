SAN ANTONIO — Singer Chris Brown is coming to San Antonio.

Brown will bring the "Indigoat" tour, along with Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas, and Yella Beezy, to the AT&T Center October 8. The performance is part of an extensive 38-city tour

A release from tour representatives states that fans can expect "a remarkable set list with a mix of Brown’s classic hits and new tracks from his new album."

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 at noon. Ticket prices range from $43.50 - $133.50.

Tickets are available online at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or Charge By Phone at 1-888-223-6000.