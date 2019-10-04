WACO, Texas — The king and queen of Waco, also known as Chip and Joanna Gaines, are bringing a new network to the booming city.

The Gaines announced Wednesday they will join with Discovery, Inc to launch a multiplatform media company, which will include a television network, TV Everywhere app and subscription streaming. The details will be released in summer 2020.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines in a joint statement. “We believe David Zaslav and the team at Discovery are the perfect partners for this ambitious joint venture, and we know Allison Page is the right person to lead this charge. We're ready to get started and are expectant for all that's ahead.”

The Gaines’ will serve as chief creative officers and HGTV President Allison Page will serve as president of this project.

“Chip and Joanna Gaines have become trusted, household names since the debut of Fixer Upper and through this joint venture, Discovery is proud to extend our relationship with them,” said David Zaslav, CEO of Discovery. “They’ve got authenticity and relatability, that special something that is so difficult in our business to find. People love them, their taste, their businesses – they’ve built an ecosystem that aligns perfectly with our vision at Discovery for fueling people’s passions.”

The project aims to “provide a unique, inspiring and family-friendly content experience,” according to the news release.

In its launch in 2020, the DIY Network will be renamed for the project and feature long-form programming.

Discovery said new programming concepts being developed will focus on topics including community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design.

Don’t worry “Fixer Upper” fans, the new network will have the entire library of the series.

