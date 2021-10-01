Check out this mobile axe throwing company in San Antonio

Every Thursday when the weather’s nice, they offer free axe throwing at Tree House Burgers and Brews.

SAN ANTONIO — Think food trucks, but, imagine a similar set up with targets and axes. Yes, axes.

That's what you'll find when you visit Smacking Axes, a mobile axe throwing company that caters to parties, corporate events and more.

"This is a really unique business. Every single private event that we do comes with your very own 'master axe smacker.' They’re the ones who teach you how to throw and give you all the coaching. They’re there with you the whole time to make sure everyone is having a fun and safe event," said Owner Peter Carollo.

It started in February 2018, and every Thursday when the weather’s nice, they offer free axe throwing at Tree House Burgers and Brews on Bandera Road between 7 and 9 p.m.

And Carollo told KENS 5 they’re taking several COVID-19 precautions.

"Axe throwing is already socially distant by nature, just for safety purposes. Even without the pandemic going on. On top of that, we have masks for all the employees and guests. We have sanitizer before and after. We’re sanitizing the axes in between throwers; you can’t get much safer than that," said Carollo.

If you have a New Year's resolution to be more fit, then participating in social distant, outdoor sports could be your thing. And one of those sports could be axe throwing, Carollo said.

"This is definitely a full-body workout. You get all the major muscle groups. This is definitely a fun and unique way to stay fit in the new year," said Carollo.

So, the burning question — how do you sign up?

"They can check us out on our website — Smacking Axes — or they can give us a call anytime. We specialize in a lot of corporate team building events, family parties. And whenever the weather’s nice, come on out, bring friends and family and have an awesome time," said Carollo.

If you think you can beat digital reporter Lexi Hazlett in throwing axes (who made one for three), sign up here. And check out some photos below: