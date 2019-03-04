World-renowned music legend Celine Dion is coming to San Antonio as part of a 50 city international tour.

Dion announced Wednesday she is bringing her "Courage World Tour" to the AT&T Center on January 30, 2020. Tickets will go on sale April 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

All online ticket orders come with a CD copy of Dion's upcoming album, which will be released this fall. Exclusive VIP packages will be available.

The world tour will also be Dion's first trek across the United States in more than 10 years and marks the end of the singer's Las Vegas residency.