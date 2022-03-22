Celebrating a Tejano music legend, 'Selena' returns to theaters for quarter-century anniversary

Monday marked the 25th anniversary of the iconic film's release. Next month, it will be back in theaters to celebrate the life of Selena Quintanilla.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marked a big day for the Coastal Bend: the Queen of Tejano's story made it to the silver screen.

'Selena', the movie, was released Mar. 21, 1997, starring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos. It tells the story of Selena Quintanilla's rise to stardom in a male dominated Tejano music industry.

And, to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary, 'Selena' will be back in theaters nationwide starting on Apr. 7.

This comes on the heels of a big announcement by Selena's family, that a new album will be released in April. It's a lot to celebrate a quarter century after Selena's passing.

With Selena's family collaborating on the album, and the film returning to theaters, next month promises to be an exciting one.

