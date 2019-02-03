HOUSTON — Friday night's rodeo just wrapping up set a record for paid rodeo/concert attendance with 75,580 people who went out to see Cardi B.

Cardi beat previous record holder Garth Brooks by just three people. The rodeo says 75,580 came out for Cardi.

From the dancing to the rapping, Cardi B wasn't the only one stealing the show at NRG as fans channeled their inner rapper.

But one sentiment we all echoed was the excitement as the singer stole the show, one many say they weren’t expecting to see at the rodeo.

"Most rappers aren’t at the rodeo," fan Talan said.

“It’s very diverse, so that’s pretty good that the rodeo decided to expand their horizons you know," another fan said.