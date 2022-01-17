Calling Black playwrights | The Overtime Theater is looking for new, original work

For those who have a play or a musical that's ready to be developed or possibly produced – the local theater said it might be able to "make that happen."

SAN ANTONIO — The Overtime Theater on the northwest side is looking for new, original content from Black playwrights. For those who have a play or a musical that's ready to be developed or possibly produced – the local theater said it might be able to "make that happen."

"This month, the Overtime is seeking previously unproduced, original work for its New Play Development Series, which will begin during Black History Month," a post shared on Facebook said. "Though full-length plays are welcome, the Overtime especially seeks one-act plays that require one to three actors. The chosen play (or plays) will be given two rehearsals and one staged reading on Thursday, Feb 3. 2022 at the Overtime Theater."

The Overtime, which is located at 5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205, is known for its live, local and original theater. In a news release, the theater said they're looking for a certain type of work to share with their audience.

"The Overtime is particularly interested in bold, innovative plays that are both challenging and entertaining," the theater said.

To submit a play or musical, keep these things in mind:

Only submissions in a Word document or PDF will be considered.

The Overtime Theater, an all-volunteer organization, compensates playwrights with one equal share of donations to our love bucket at the end of the show’s presentation.

Submissions should be sent to Jade Esteban Estrada, artistic director by emailing submissions@theovertimetheater.org with your work.

The deadline is midnight on Saturday, January 29, 2022.