Bye-bye, Bijou | Santikos' northwest movie theater "now closed"

"Pour one out for the Bijou. We had some great fun there!" Texas Public Radio (TPR) Cinema posted on Facebook with a picture of the closed sign on the door.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The video above is from a story in November about Santikos' Cibolo location.

A literal sign of the challenging economic times has San Antonio saying goodbye to a well-loved movie theater known for showing foreign films and independent movies. A sign that says "Santikos Bijou now closed" is on the door leading to the northwest side location inside the Wonderland of Americas mall.

A check of the Santikos Entertainment website on Tuesday didn't list the Bijou Cinema Bistro as one of its many locations across the San Antonio area. Also, Texas Public Radio (TPR) Cinema, which had hosted its Cinema Tuesdays series there for several years, shared a picture of the sign on Facebook on Monday afternoon, mentioning that Santikos would still be hosting events through the summer.

"Pour one out for the Bijou. We had some great fun there! Cinema Tuesdays will continue at Santikos this summer, but still… Indie films will continue to be booked, as I understand -- The Embassy played many of the Oscar contenders during Awards Season, as did the Palladium," the post said on TPR Cinema's Facebook page.

Pour one out for the Bijou. We had some great fun there! Cinema Tuesdays will continue at Santikos this summer, but... Posted by TPR Cinema on Monday, April 4, 2022

The posted sign asks moviegoers to, "Please visit us across the road at Santikos Northwest or another location." Santikos' closest location is a 1.5-mile drive away, on the northwest corner of the intersection of Loop 410 and I-10, south of Callaghan Road.

Natalie G. Taylor commented on the post, expressing her feelings about the closure.

"This breaks my heart. The Bijou was my absolute favorite theater," she wrote.

Roger Castillo expressed some hope that perhaps things could change.