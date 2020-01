A decade after they announced they agreed to "call it a day" — Brooks & Dunn are back.

On Tuesday they officially announced their "REBOOT 2020 Tour" with dates across the country, including two in North Carolina.

The best-selling country duo, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, are responsible for hits like "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "My Maria," " Red Dirt Road" and "Cowgirls Don't Cry" with Reba McEntire.