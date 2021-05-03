Bill Whitaker steps in as next 'Jeopardy!' guest host

The award-winning 60 Minutes correspondent called his time on the show "enlightening."

For the next two weeks, "Jeopardy!" fans can catch a familiar face on their TV screens--60 Minutes' Bill Whitaker.

The award-winning journalist will be guest-hosting America's favorite game show from May 3 to May 14.

Whitaker said the best advice he got before going on the show was to "just go have fun." He admitted that while it took him a while to work through the nerves, he was enjoying every minute by the end of his two-week stint.

Even though his career as a journalist has given him a number of worldly experiences, Whitaker called his experience on the show "enlightening," saying he learned more than he could've imagined during his time as guest host.

For each person that takes on the role as guest host, "Jeopardy!" matches the cumulative winnings of all contestants who compete and donates it to a charity of the guest host's choice.

Bill Whitaker's charity is the Media Fellowship House, which he describes as a small organization with a big impact. The charity, located in Whitaker's hometown of Media, Pennsylvania, provides programs to the community that promote social justice, diversity, and economic empowerment. Programs include first-time homebuyers assistance and scholarship contests.

On Bill Whitaker’s first day of guest hosting, the contestants earned a total of $22,599 bringing the total amount in charitable contributions to $1,014,726, according to the show's website.

You can watch Bill Whitaker's run on 'Jeopardy!' weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on 10 Tampa Bay.