Beyoncé makes history, Beats record for most Grammy wins ever | Live now on KHOU 11

HOUSTON — Houston's own Beyoncé now holds the record for most Grammy wins ever!

"Thank you so much," an emotional Queen Bey said during her acceptance speech. "I'm trying not to be too emotional. "I'm trying to just receive this night."

Beyoncé thanked God, her family, her husband, Jay-Z, and their children. She also thanked the queer community for their love and support and credited the community for "inventing the genre" that inspired her "Renaissance" album.

That was Beyoncé's fourth win of the night. She also won Best Traditional R&B performance with "Plastic Off the Sofa," Best Dance/Electronic recording for "Break My Soul," and Best R&B Song with "Cuff It," which tied the record.

If you were wondering, Beyoncé now has 32 Grammy wins. She beat Georg Solti's record, who had 31. She came into the night tied with Quincy Jones at 28.

Before beating the record, Beyoncé celebrated her first three Grammy Awards with an Instagram post thanking her fans and the artists who helped her create her Grammy-winning songs.

"To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty," she wrote. "Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!!"

Beyoncé wasn't there when she tied the record. Host Trevor Noah said she was late because she was stuck in traffic.

She was nominated for nine Grammy Awards overall.

With Beyoncé’s nine nominations, she’s tied with her husband, Jay-Z, as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history at 88 each.